Where was Ackley Bridge season 3 filmed? Calderdale locations we can expect to see this series

Ackley Bridge returns to our screens tonight on Channel 4 and Calderdale residents will be able to see familiar locations throughout the series.

The Channel 4 drama, which is set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ackley Bridge, is filmed in Halifax and surrounding areas.

Film crews were spotted a number of times in and around Halifax earlier this year shooting scenes for the show.

Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre was used a number of times and cameras were also spotted outside Wilko’s on Corn Market and in Halifax Borough Market.

One of the most unusual things spotted when filming was when a mysterious bright light shone on on West Bank, Illingworth for some night scenes.

Although we’ll see a lot of outdoor locations there’s one place that will be on our screens more than most.Most of the main drama in the show happens inside the walls of Ackley Bridge College, which is filmed at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield.

Ackley Bridge will be on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm.

