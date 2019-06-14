Ackley Bridge season 3: Meet the characters old and new in Channel 4 drama

Nas is a sixth form student at Ackley Bridge college ready to move onto the next stage of her life and is looking at studying medicine at Oxford University. But will this affect her relationship with best friend Missy?
Missy has a complicated life. She has to play mum to her sister and her own mum Simone, who struggles with addiction, She has a great friendship with Nas, but isn't sure what she will do when she leaves school.
Kaneez is the mother of Nasreen, the school dinner lady and a force of nature. Last series she had a romance with science teacher Rashid and she series she has to decide if she wants to take things to the next level.