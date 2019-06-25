Ackley Bridge season 3: Upsetting news shocks fans in episode two

After a dramatic incident saw two popular characters hit by a speeding car, viewers of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge discovered the outcome during the most recent episode.

*Spoilers ahead for Ackley Bridge series three episode two*

Staff and students at Ackley Bridge College were given the news that student Missy Booth, played by Poppy Lee Friar, hadn't survived.

The storyline shocked fans who took to social media to share their feelings.

One twitter user said: "2nd commercial break and i don’t know if i’ve ever been in so much pain while watching an ackley episode...brilliant acting, especially by @sarker and @AmyLHickman"

Another tweeted: "Giving us hope and then snatching it straight back away, that was brutal"

"We were only 15 mins into ep 2 of this season and one of the main characters just got killed off...u good channel 4?" one said.

Another twitter user said: "Missy can't be dead, it wouldn't be #AckleyBridge without her"

"#AckleyBridge is definitely the best thing on TV right now. You were brilliant tonight @AmyLHickman @sarker #RIPMissy" one tweeted.

Ackley Bridge will return next Tuesday (July 2)on Channel 4 at 8pm.

