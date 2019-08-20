Appearing on Bake Off is 'a dream come true' for Amelia from Halifax

A 24-year-old sportswear designer from Halifax has said how she was most excited to tell her godson that she would be appearing on the new series of the Great British Bake Off, after the line-up was announced today (Tuesday).

Amelia has been baking for 19 years and will join 12 other bakers on the tenth series of the popular Channel 4 show.

Born to a Caribbean father and British/half-Polish mother, Amelia grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds and Leicester.

She honed her baking skills while at university, baking for friends and college fundraising events.

Now living in London and working as a sportswear designer, Amelia draws on her northern roots to inspire her baking and believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

This is what Amelia had to say about her time in the tent:

Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

What’s it like having made it into the Tent?

"I have wanted to get into the tent since series one, it’s still not sunk in, but it’s a dream come true."

In the very first week what special memories do you have of that time?

"It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters, there wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy. It was magical."

You are asked to make a cake that signifies one of the happiest days of your life. What would it be and why…and what would it be made of?

"I am pretty happy most days to be honest, I am a positive person. It would have to be a Red Velvet cake, I would like tropical fruit on it, tequila based liquer in the sponge. I think I would want it fresh and fruity with some edible glitter to represent a sunny summery day."

Who will be the most surprised out of your friends/workmates/family that you have made it to Bake Off [that you haven’t revealed the secret to]?

"I am really excited to tell my godson who is 6 that I am on Bake Off and that will be the best thing ever. I cannot wait to tell him as he means the world to me, I am bursting to tell him."

If you could be stuck in a lift with a previous Baker who would it be and why?

"I loved Antony from last year’s series, he is very funny, and quite cute, really talkative so I think he would make the time go by quickly."

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 27 at 8pm

