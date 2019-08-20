Halifax contestant joins Great British Bake Off 2019 line-up

A fashion designer in Halifax is set to bake up a storm in the iconic tent in the next series The Great British Bake Off.

Amelia grew up in Halifax and will showcase her baking skills on the tenth series of the hit Channel 4 show, created by Love Productions.

The 24-year-old, who now lives in London, works as a sportswear designer and has been baking for 19 years after watching her mother and grandmother create beautiful cake decorations as a child.

She honed her baking skills while studying at university in Leeds and Leicester and draws on her northern roots to inspire her baking and believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

One of her proudest bakes is a snow leopard cake that she baked for her nephew’s fifth birthday – a Madeira and a chocolate sponge with intricately designed tiger and snow-leopard faces.

Speaking about finding out she would be heading into the Bake Off tent, Amelia said: "I have wanted to get into the tent since series one, it’s still not sunk in, but it’s a dream come true.

"It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters, there wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy.

"It was magical."

Amelia will join 12 other bakers from across the country including a veterinary surgeon, geography teacher and a HGV driver.

This series has been dubbed the 'youngest ever' group of bakers with an average age of 31.

The popular programme is hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig and features Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as judges.

Each episode sees the bunch of talented bakers take on three challenges; the signature bake, technical challenge and showstopper

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 27 at 8pm