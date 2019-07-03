BBC One's Gentleman Jack has been a big hit with Yorkshire audience

BBC One drama Gentleman Jack has proved to be hugely popular with the people of Yorkshire with an average audience of nearly 600,000 viewers tuning in each week across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Nationwide, nearly six million people are watching the series each week, keen to follow the story of Halifax land owner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and her relationship with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Writer and Executive Producer Sally Wainwright said: "I am delighted that so many people across the region have been enjoying the show. I hope they're all as thrilled as I am that this bold, brilliant, life-affirming daughter of Halifax is now being celebrated - as she deserves to be - on a global stage.”

Since Gentleman Jack began airing on BBC One and on HBO in America, Calderdale Council has reported an increase in tourism in the region, with visitor numbers to Shibden Hall, the home of Anne Lister, increasing threefold.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We’re thrilled that visits to Shibden Hall have trebled since Gentleman Jack aired. The impact was immediate, with visitors travelling from as far as America to see the historic hall where Anne Lister lived, and the many other great things that Halifax and Calderdale have to offer. That includes walking in Anne’s footsteps in the places she visited, like The Piece Hall and the 900-year-old Halifax Minster.

“We are working to harness the long-term impacts of Gentleman Jack across Calderdale – especially now a second series has been confirmed – taking tourism and our distinctiveness as a heritage destination to the next level.”

The final episode will air this Sunday on BBC One when difficult news from Shibden Hall spurs Anne Lister to leave behind her aristocratic lifestyle in Denmark, while Ann Walker finally finds the courage to take control of her future.

A second series of the popular drama has already been commissioned. It will film in various locations across West Yorkshire including Huddersfield, Batley, Bradford, Leeds and, of course, Shibden Hall in Halifax.

The final episode of series one of Gentleman Jack airs this Sunday, July 9th, at 9pm on BBC One. The rest of the series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.