Date revealed for return of Last Tango in Halifax on BBC One

Exciting news for Sally Wainwright fans as the date is revealed for when the new series of Last Tango in Halifax will return to our screens.

The popular TV drama will show its first episode on Sunday, February 23 on BBC One at 9pm.

Picture: Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Read: Watch new BBC trailer for Last Tango in Halifax series 5

For fans that can't wait until then all four of the previous series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

It’s been three years since we last saw Alan, Celia and their families during the Last Tango in Halifax Christmas Special.

Over the past four series there’s been births deaths and marriages with lots of laughter and moments that have tugged on the heartstrings.

But what can fans expect from the latest series?

“A lot,” said writer and creator Sally Wainwright.

“There’s a very dark story and a very funny story so it’s a nice mixed bag.”

Read: Stars gather on the red carpet for Last Tango in Halifax screening

Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye.

It isn’t just their differing politics that’s a source of tension; Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker) faces trouble with a giraffe.

Meanwhile John (Tony Gardner) is back on the scene, and Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) finds herself entangled in an emotional debacle with someone at work. Into all of this jets Alan’s

brother Ted (Timothy West) on holiday from New Zealand. But it turns out he’s only bought a one-way ticket… and he hasn’t come alone.

Last Tango in Halifax will return on February 23 at 9pm

Read: Gentleman Jack filming locations - Calderdale spots used in Anne Lister drama