First look at Last Tango in Halifax as BBC releases 2020 trailer

Familiar locations in Calderdale will soon be back on our screens as the BBC releases a teaser of some of its most anticipated upcoming shows.

Amongst a number of dramas, competition shows and comedies were a few clips from the upcoming series of Last Tango in Halifax.

The drama, written by Sally Wainwright, was last on our screens in 2016 for a Christmas special and a new series was commissioned and filmed last year.

Filming for the next series of the drama took place from September last year with cameras spotted in Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Halifax town centre.

The series will be four episodes long and see Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia.

Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker will also return as daughters Caroline and Gillian.

No release date has been confirmed but it's thought the show will return to our screens in spring so fans still have a bit of time to wait.

The upcoming series follows a successful year of TV in Calderdale.

2019 saw BBC/HBO drama Gentleman Jack hit our screens, sharing the story of 19th century Halifax landowner Anne Lister. Series two is set to start filming later this year.

It was also announced that Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge would return in 2020 following a successful third series. Filming will begin around Calderdale in March.

