Gentleman Jack premiere tickets among half a million given for free by BBC

This year the BBC gave half a million members of the public the chance to watch BBC radio and television shows in the studio audience.

Back in May Calderdale residents joined people across the country to be in with the chance of getting a ticket to the premiere of Gentleman Jack episode one at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax.

Suranne Jones, Sally Wainwright and Sophie Rundle on the red carpet at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Around 10,000 people applied for tickets to the Yorkshire premiere.

The 200 lucky recipients had to chance to see writer Sally Wainwright and stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle as they walked the red carpet ahead of being able to see the first episode of the show over a week before it aired on BBC One.

With over a thousand BBC shows that include a studio audience each year, the BBC is the largest provider of free television and radio tickets in the UK and offers audiences the opportunity to apply for free tickets to attend numerous events across the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing was the most popular show for ticket applications followed by Later… With Jools Holland and Radio 2 In Concert.

Tony Hall, BBC Director General, said: "The BBC belongs to all of us, so it’s great to see so many people from right across the UK getting involved in our shows this year. We’ve got more brilliant entertainment lined up in every part of the country next year, so we look forward to seeing many more people taking part.”

