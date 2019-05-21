Gentleman Jack attracts 5.1 million viewers for first episode as Halifax hits our screens again

The first episode of Gentleman Jack pulled in 5.1 million viewers when it debuted on BBC One at the weekend.

The latest Sally Wainwright drama, which was filmed in Halifax and based on the life of 19th century landowner Anne Lister, also attracted positive reviews from both critics and viewers.

The eight part series was up against ITV's Midsomer Murders which pulled in a respectable 3.4 million viewers.

Starring Suranne Jones as Halifax diarist Anne Lister, the series follows her as she embarks on a mission to marry a seriously wealthy woman.

The drama is set to continue this weekend with Anne beginning a playful but dangerous courtship with shy local heiress Anne Walker (Sophie Rundle), while continuing her efforts to renovate Shibden Hall.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One, this Sunday (May 26) at 9pm.