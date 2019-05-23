Gentleman Jack is renewed for second series as Anne Lister's story continues on BBC

The latest BBC drama to be filmed in Halifax may have only aired one episode but it has been confirmed that Gentleman Jack will return for a second series.

The BBC announced today (Thursday) that there will be another eight episodes of the series which was written and directed by Sally Wainwright.

Starring Suranne Jones as 19th century Halifax landowner Anne Lister, the show has already made a big impact overseas in America, where it is shown on HBO.

Filming for the series took place at Shibden Hall last year as well as other locations in Calderdale including The Fleece Inn, Elland and outside the Lord Nelson, Luddenden.

Over five million people tuned into the first episode on Sunday night, making it the most successful programme launch for the BBC so far in 2019.

Celebrating the news, Sally said: "It's so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne's exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie Rundle's beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker.

"I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker."

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, added: "Gentleman Jack exudes sass and originality, and has been a huge hit with our BBC One audience. We look forward to continuing Anne Lister's journey with Sally, Suranne and the rest of the team."

Gentleman Jack follows the story of Anne Lister, a Halifax diarist, as she embarks on a mission to marry a seriously wealthy woman.

Episode two of the series will appear on BBC One on Sunday (May 26) at 9pm

