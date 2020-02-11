Gentleman Jack makes nominations list for British LGBT Awards 2020

After bringing the story of Anne Lister's life to our TV screens, Gentleman Jack has made the nominations list for the British LGBT Awards 2020.

The annual event honours LGBT+ public figures, allies and organisations.

Picture: Lookout Point/HBO/Ben Blackall.

The BBC/HBO drama, written by Sally Wainwright, followed Anne Lister as she set out to marry a wealthy woman.

She is thought to be 'the first modern lesbian' and lived at Shibden Hall in Halifax in the 19th century.

The programme was broadcast last summer and filming begins on the second series later this year.

Suranne Jones, who plays Anne Lister in the series, has been nominated in the Celebrity Ally category at the British LGBT Awards alongside the likes of Jodie Comer, Michelle Visage and Patrick Stewart.

Gentleman Jack has also been nominated in the Media Moment category.

Other moments nominated in the category include RuPaul's Drag Race coming to the UK, Strictly Come Dancing making history with same-sex routine to Emeli Sande performance and Netflix’s Sex Education having a diverse representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships.

Also in the Network Group, Nestlé, which has a factory in Halifax, has been nominated for its Nestlé UK&I LGBT+ Network.

The winners are voted on the public, and votes are open at the official website.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 29.

