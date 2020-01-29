Gentleman Jack misses out to Chernobyl and Peaky Blinders at National Television Awards 2020

Calderdale-filmed BBC drama Gentleman Jack missed out at the National Television Awards which took place at the O2 in London last night (Tuesday).

The drama, written by Sally Wainwright and based on the life of 19th century diarist Anne Lister, was up for best new drama and best drama performance.

Filming for Gentleman Jack's second series is set to take place in and around Calderdale this summer

Read: Gentleman Jack filming locations - Calderdale spots used in Anne Lister drama

Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl, based on the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986, won the the new drama category at the awards which is decided by a public vote.

Cillian Murphy won the best drama performance for his role in Peaky Blinders.

Gentleman Jack hit our screens last year with 5.1 million people tuning into episode one.

Filming for the show's second series is set to take place in and around Calderdale this summer.

Shibden Hall, the home of Anne Lister and the setting for the drama, will be closed for a number of weeks in June, July, September and November.

Read: When will the home of Anne Lister Shibden Hall reopen?

Here are all the winners from last night's National Television Awards:

TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

TV judge - David Walliams in Britain's Got Talent

Live magazine show - This Morning

Serial drama performance - Katie McGlynn in Coronation Street

Factual - Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Drama performance - Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

New drama - Chernobyl

Talent show - Strictly Come Dancing

Drama - Peaky Blinders

Challenge show - Great British Bake Off

Serial drama - Emmerdale

Comedy - Mrs Brown's Boys

Newcomer - Peter Ash in Coronation Street

Impact award - Gavin And Stacey Christmas special

Special recognition award - Sir Michael Palin

Read: 21 ways that Halifax has changed since the year 2000