Shibden Hall to extend opening hours following Gentleman Jack success

The home of Halifax diarist and one of the main locations for popular BBC drama Gentleman Jack will extend its opening hours following the influx of visitors.

Shibden Hall has seen a major increase in the number of visitors, with Calderdale Council reporting that visitor numbers have trebled at the historic location.

The hall is currently closed on a Friday but to help cope with the increase in the number of tourists visiting the historic location the hall will open seven days a week.

Calderdale Council has said it was hoped the new opening times would be in effect before 23 August.

Opening the hall during winter is also being considered.

The eight part series, written by Sally Wainwright, followed 19th century landowner Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones, as she embarked on a passionate courtship with another woman.

The drama was watched by almost six million viewers every week and was also a hit across the pond with American viewers watching on HBO.

When the show was airing, Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham wrote in his blog on the authority’s website that the TV show’s success should not be underestimated and is “a game changer”.

He said: “Whilst it has been filmed in a number of locations, it’s Shibden Hall, and the valley, which shine through.

“The impact has been immediate with tourists arriving from across the pond, and I understand people almost fighting over places on the Anne Lister heritage walks!

“Let’s be clear – this is a game changer, with sustained impact, building upon the Piece Hall effect."

Anne Lister fans can also currently see costumes used in the drama on display at Bankfield Museum, Halifax.

The exhibition will run until October 26.

