Here's what to expect from the next episode of Gentleman Jack

Another Sunday night means another episode of Gentleman Jack on BBC One, but what can we expect from episode five?

A widowed vicar arrives in Halifax with the intention of claiming Ann Walker’s hand in marriage - and Eliza Priestley resolves to help him succeed in his objective.

Anne Lister sets out to prevent the clergyman causing any trouble, but discovers further threats to her relationship in the shape of Ann’s personal demons and interfering family.

Work continues apace on the transformation of the Lister estate at Shibden Hall, and a grisly discovery in the pig sty on the cards.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.

