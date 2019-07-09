Sally Wainwright confirms who will return in Last Tango in Halifax series five

Following the series finale of Gentleman Jack last weekend attention now turns to one of Sally Wainwright's other popular TV dramas, Last Tango in Halifax.

The show, which last appeared on our screens in the form of a Christmas special in 2016, is set to return next year for a fifth series with four episodes.

Filming will begin in and around Calderdale from September.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, writer and director Sally Wainwright said: "I’ve just finished writing it.

"We’re starting filming in about eight weeks."

She also confirmed that "Everybody’s back" with the core cast - including Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker - all set to return.

The drama follows Alan and Celia, two childhood sweethearts who rekindled their relationship later in life, and the lives of their families.

The new series of Last Tango in Halifax is set to air in 2020.

