Shibden Hall set to close next year during filming of Gentleman Jack series two

Since the first series of Gentleman Jack hit our screens this year Calderdale has been seeing the benefits with a huge increase in visitor numbers.

Shibden Hall in Halifax, one of the main locations used in the BBC/HBO series, has reported that visitor numbers have trebled since the show.

Picture: Lookout Point/HBO

Read: Where you might spot film crews as Last Tango in Halifax starts filming new series

The historic house has also revealed that it will be closed for filming for a number of weeks during June / July and September / November 2020.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the incredible and far-reaching impact of Gentleman Jack. The TV series has showcased Calderdale’s distinctiveness to the world, leading to unprecedented visitor numbers to Shibden and beyond.

"It has secured our place on the map as a major cultural, LGBTQ and heritage destination, not only boosting the local economy, but also having a profound, personal impact on the lives of many people across the globe.”

Calderdale Council’s Winter Craft Fair at Shibden Hall on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 from 10am to 4pm will be a real celebration of the difference Gentleman Jack has made, and a chance to find unique gifts, try local produce, enjoy the festive atmosphere and explore Anne Lister’s historic home at a reduced price.

Read: From Last Tango in Halifax to Gentleman Jack - here's when to expect film crews back in Calderdale

The fair will be one of the last chances to go inside Shibden Hall before it closes for winter on Tuesday, December 24 until Monday, March 2 2020

The hall will also be closed between Thursday 7 and Friday 15 November for essential maintenance.

This will then be followed by closures during the summer for filming to take place on the second series of Gentleman Jack.

It is anticipated that this year’s Winter Craft Fair will be the most popular yet. Since Gentleman Jack aired in spring 2019, visitor numbers at Shibden Hall have exceeded all previous records. Visits trebled between May and August.

In August 2019 alone, there were 14,419 visitors compared to 2,579 in August 2018. Over summer 2019, the average was 500 visitors a day – in previous summers, a more typical number was about 150.

Read: This Calderdale library is set to close for 10 months during £1.75 million transformation