From Last Tango in Halifax to Gentleman Jack - here's when to expect film crews back in Calderdale

Over the last few years, the borough has become a hub for film crews and TV dramas with a number of successful series being set and filmed in the area.

Now the third series of Ackley Bridge has come to an end, when can Calderdale residents expect to see film crews back on the streets?

Filming for the next series of Last Tango in Halifax, written by Sally Wainwright, is set to begin next month.

The show follows Alan and Celia (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), a couple who rekindled their love later in life, and their families in Halifax and further afield in Yorkshire.

The BBC drama has filmed at a number of locations across Halifax and Calderdale across its three series and Christmas Special including The White Lion in Hebden Bridge, Holdsworth House and Halifax town centre.

The series is expected to return for four episodes in the spring 2020.

The tourism industry in Calderdale is still seeing the positive effects of BBC/HBO series Gentleman Jack which aired earlier this year.

The eight-part series followed the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) in her attempts to marry wealthy woman Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Also written by Sally Wainwright, the series was a huge hit both here and across the board and has seen visitor numbers rise dramatically at Shibden Hall, where the series was set and filmed.

The BBC drama was commissioned for a second series before the first had aired all of its episodes and plans are for the series to begin filming in May 2020.

Locations used in the first series include Lord Nelson Inn in Luddenden, The Fleece Inn in Elland and Bare Head Tunnel in Shibden Valley.

Series two will once again use details from Anne Lister's diary and focus on the 19th century landowner's relationship with Ann Walker.

Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge has used the rolling hills and busting towns of Calderdale as a backdrop for three series.

Following the life of staff and students at a fictional Yorkshire school, the drama has received high praise for tackling tough subjects such as racism and homophobia.

The third series of the drama recently came to an end and with a lot of the main characters moving on to new chapters in their life some viewers have wondered if the series will return.

Channel 4 haven't confirmed if the drama has been renewed but writer on the show Alexander Lamb has kept hope alive among viewers.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “If Channel 4 wants to keep it, I think Ackley Bridge has got legs to last for a long, long time.”

Should the show return for a fourth series, Calderdale residents could expect to see film crews in the borough once again in the first few months of 2020.

The latest series saw filming take place in Westgate Arcade, Sowerby Bridge train station and of course at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield.

Sally Wainwright confirmed that BBC drama Happy Valley will return for a third series.

But with her commitments to Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack seeming to take up her time until at least the end of next year, when can fans expect to see Catherine Cawood return to our screens?

There has been no confirmed dates yet but as fans have had a long gap since the second series aired in 2016, 2021 could be the year we hear the iconic theme music again.

