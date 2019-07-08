This is what viewers thought of the Gentleman Jack series finale

The final episode of Gentleman Jack hit our screens last night (Sunday) and it was happily ever after for Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

With a second series already commissioned and a fan base that reaches across the world, what did viewers think of the final episode?

Maureen Anne Barrett: Best thing on tele in years ! Loved every bit of it . What a woman !

Vicky Pearce: Truly outstanding. Loved every minute of it. The cast were truly amazing especially Suranne Jones. She never disappoints. Sally Wainwright is a great writer in everything she does. Roll on Series Two xx

Cee Jay Iredale: Agree with everyone, a superb series.

Lisa Sharp: It’s been brilliant

Jannene Swaine: Brilliant - can't wait for series 2

Thomas Gledhill: I think it's been an excellent series and can't wait for the next one

Lesley J Sharpe: Fabulous show, can’t wait for series two. Been lovely learning some local history.

Margaret Peers: Will really miss it, I think it has been excellent.

The series has been a huge hit in Anne Lister's home county with an average of 600,000 people in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire tuning in every week.

It is unknown where the story will go next but filming for series two is set to begin next year.

Before that we are set for another one of Sally Wainwright's classic dramas will Last Tango in Halifax scheduled to start filming in and around Calderdale in September.

