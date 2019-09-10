What to expect from the next episode of The Great British Bake Off

The bakers are tackling bread this week and with the chance that two of them could still go home in one week the pressure is on.

Week three of The Great British Bake Off is Bread Week. The remaining bakers have a lot to prove with three tough challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

There is a Signature designed to be shared; a deceptively simple summer staple in the Technical; and an ambitious Showstopper that will test their steady hand and artistic flair.

Only one can claim the kudos of star baker, while one, or even two, bakers will leave the tent for good.

The Great British Bake Off returns tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Read: Halifax contestant joins Great British Bake Off 2019 line-up

Read: Where you might spot film crews as Last Tango in Halifax starts filming new series