Exclusive screening at Square Chapel of documentary following guide dog puppies

The people of Halifax are invited to the screening of an award winning documentary following a litter of guide dog puppies as they begin their training to become life changing guide dogs.

The exclusive event, organised by the charity Guide Dogs in West Yorkshire, will take place at at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on Wednesday, June 12.

Charlotte Walton Community Fundraiser for Guide Dogs in West Yorkshire said: “This gorgeous film follows the journey a guide dog puppy makes from birth, to qualifying as a life-changing guide dog – something that many people won’t know very much about.

"Not only are we showing the film, but inviting local guide dog owners, puppy walkers and guide dog trainers to stay for a question and answer session – so the audience can find out, first hand, what it’s really like!

"The event will raise money for Guide Dogs and enable us to train more life changing guide dog puppies in West Yorkshire”.

The first screening which will be followed by a Q and A session with guide dog owners, trainers and volunteer puppy walkers is on June 12 at Square Chapel Arts Centre with a welcome reception from 7pm.

Tickets are £10 each and available from the box office, telephone 01422 349 422 or at www.squarechapel.co.uk. 50 per cent of ticket sales will go to Guide Dogs.