Love is Blind: UK is back but when exactly can you expect the episodes to come out? 👀

Love is Blind: UK’s second season starts this week.

Netflix will be releasing the first episodes from August 13.

But when exactly can you watch the episodes?

A brand new season of Love is Blind: UK is about to kick-off. Matt and Emma Willis will be welcoming a fresh set of hopefuls into the pods.

Netflix has confirmed when exactly the episodes from the second season will be released - with the series split across multiple weeks. Grab your golden wine-glass and prepare for more drama than ever.

But when exactly can you expect to be able to tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Love is Blind: UK out on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind UK will return on August 13 | Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix tends to be as regular as clockwork when it comes to the time it puts out new shows and movies. It means that fans can sit down and know exactly when the latest episodes of their favourite series will be out.

Love is Blind: UK is set to release its second season across multiple weeks with episodes streaming from 8am BST on Wednesday from August 13. If you have work or school, you may need to dodge spoilers on social media if you can’t watch it straight away.

The only time that Netflix moves the release time is when it is covering live events, such as sports or the WWE.

Full Love is Blind UK schedule for season 2

Netflix has confirmed it will be releasing the second season of Love Is Blind: UK over the course of three weeks. The dates will be as follows:

Week 1 (Wednesday 13th August): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday 20th August): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday 27th August): Episodes 9-10

What to expect from Love is Blind: UK?

Netflix has offered a tease for the upcoming episodes. It reads: “UK and Ireland-based singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The second season will once again be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis. The husband and wife duo will be on hand throughout all three weeks that the show is broadcast over.

