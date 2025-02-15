Love Island: All Stars fans reminded of the weekend schedule 📺

Love Island: All Stars has just a few episodes left.

Fan favourites have returned to the villa for a spin-off winter series.

The date for the 2025 final has been set.

Love Island will crown the next winners of its All Stars spin-off very soon. Fan favourites from over the last decade have returned for a fresh chance at finding the one.

The date for the final has been set by ITV. With just a couple of days to go, you might be wondering if the ITV2 show will buck the trend and air a traditional episode on a Saturday night.

It comes as the eliminations continue to take place from the villa - as we head towards the final. But what is the TV schedule for the weekend?

Is Love Island: All Stars on TV on a Saturday?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

The latest season of Love Island’s winter spin off is coming to a conclusion and is now in its final week. So you might be wondering if there will be new episodes every day in the run up to the grand finale.

ITV2 will be airing an episode of Love Island: All Stars tonight (February 15), however there is a twist. Like it has been throughout the series, the Saturday episode is an ‘Unseen Bits’ instead of a traditional episode.

It will feature unseen moments and clips from the previous week. So if you are busy on a Saturday night, you will not have to worry about seeing any spoilers.

It is due to start at 9pm on February 15 and will run for just over an hour - including ad-breaks. Love Island: All Stars Unseen Bits will finish at 10.05pm.

When is the final of Love Island: All Stars?

ITV has confirmed that the final of Love Island: All Stars will take place on Monday February 17. The penultimate episode will air tomorrow (February 16) and “tension is hitting new heights” in the villa, according to Radio Times synopsis.