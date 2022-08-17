Halifax nostalgia: 37 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax in 2007
We're turning back the clock to check out pictures from fun nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2007.
By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:10 am
Do you spot anyone you know? For more of our picture galleries click here to see our list of 'you're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things', click here to see night out pictures from 2012 and click here to see weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale.
Page 1 of 10