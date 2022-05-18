Here is when Halifax's new Bierkeller bar will open

Located on Fountain Street, the bar will be opening its doors ahead of the jubilee weekend on Wednesday, June 1.

With bars already in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham, Bierkeller offers a range of German, continental and local beers as well as its famous supersized stein cocktails.

When it comes to food, there are specialist German sausages, chicken wings and sourdough pizzas baked in a wood burning pizza oven.

Preparations are underway to open the new Bierkeller Halifax on Fountain Street in the town centre

Bierkeller Halifax will be spread across three floors and include a roof-top 'Biergarten' with a fully retractable roof.

The ground floor will bring a little slice of Bavaria to the heart of Halifax, with live entertainment every weekend, and the bar will be showing sports games on multiple LED TVs.

In August, Bierkeller Halifax plans to open Shooters Rack 'n' Roll in the basement in August so fans can also enjoy pool tables, darts and more.