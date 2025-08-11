Lucy Letby will be the subject of BBC’s Panorama this week 📺

Lucy Letby will be the subject of BBC’s Panorama this week.

The special will investigate the claims of both prosecution and defence experts.

But what time is it on and how to watch?

BBC’s Panorama will be investigating the divisive Lucy Letby case this evening. The former nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven babies, but some experts say there is no evidence she committed the crimes.

First arrested in July 2018, she was detained again in November 2020 and denied bail. Her trail started in October 2022 and continued through to the next year - with the jury delivering verdicts in August 2023.

Since her conviction a panel of 14 international experts have disputed the evidence. The BBC have investigated the claims of both the prosecution and defence experts for the latest episode of Panorama.

When is Panorama: Lucy Letby: Who to Believe? on TV?

Lucy Letby, the nurse previously convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others, has now been found guilty of the attempted murder of a baby girl. | Police

The latest episode of BBC’s long-running current affairs programme is set to air this evening (August 11). Panorama will be on BBC One from 8pm and the special will last for around an hour, finishing at 9pm.

It can also be watched live on iPlayer and will also be available on demand via the platform. 51 episodes are currently on catch with the service, at the time of writing.

What to expect from Panorama: Lucy Letby: Who to Believe?

For those who are interested in the Lucy Letby case, whichever side they fall on, it has been a busy time for documentaries about it. First ITV released one called Lucy Letby: Beyond Reasonable Doubt earlier in August.

BBC is now following up with a Panorama special about the case tonight (August 11). The preview for this special, via Radio Times, reads: “Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more.

“But her conviction has become one of the most divisive in British history. A panel of international experts says there's no evidence any crimes were committed, while the police push for more charges and a public inquiry takes her guilt as a matter of fact.

“Both sides depend on complex medical evidence to explain how the babies died. Reporter Judith Moritz investigates the evidence and finds flaws in the theories presented by both prosecution and defence experts.”

