The Fortune Hotel will have a bit of a lighter prize this year - due to a devilish twist 🌴📺

The Fortune Hotel series 2 will come to a conclusion tonight (August 29).

ITV will hold the final in just a few short hours.

But what will the winner get?

It is almost time for the final check-out at The Fortune Hotel and only one pair can walk away with the prize money. However, it will be slightly less than they might have originally expected.

At the start of the season, the briefcase had a whopping £250,000 in it - the same as season one. But there will be a little bit less than that once the game has come to an end.

ITV introduced a devilish new twist for the latest series and it means the prize money is lighter than originally expected. Here’s all you need to know:

What does the winner of The Fortune Hotel get?

The Fortune Hotel host Stephen Mangan | ITV

Heading into the second series, viewers might have thought they knew exactly what the prize for winning the ITV show would be. In the first season, the victorious pair walked away with a life-changing £250,000.

At the beginning of the latest edition, it looked like the prize would be the same. However, the show introduced a major new twist.

The couple who held the fortune at the end of each night, would be able to withdraw £10,000 from the briefcase and keep it. So, even if they were eliminated before the end, they would get to leave with their pockets substantially heavier.

Fred and Min ended up with the fortune from pretty much the first night and they withdrew £50,000 from the fortune, in total. They were the only fortune holders to take the money and from the sixth episode, Stephen Mangan announced that the option has now passed.

It means that the prize money will be simply £200,000. Still a very chunky lump of cash indeed.

