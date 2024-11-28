The Prat Pack: Bradley Walsh, Shane Richie, Brian Conley & Joe Pasquale team up for tour - dates and tickets
- Four of the UK’s most well known television personalities are teaming up for a UK tour in the new year.
- The Prat Pack brings together Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale for a night of songs inspired by the legendary Rat Pack.
- Here’s where The Prat Pack are set to tour throughout 2025, and when you can get tickets to see them live.
Four of the UK’s most recognisable television personalities are teaming up for a night of songs inspired by the legendary Rat Pack - as The Prat Pack announce a UK tour for 2025.
Bradley Walsh, Shane Richie, Brian Conley and Joe Pasquale will be entertaining audiences across the country from April 2025, promising an evening of “songs, stories, jokes – and banter” according to Walsh in a statement regarding the tour.
Walsh said: “It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room – we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now – and the show is about warmth and family – because we are. It’s great, really great.”
Walsh continued that the show harks back to the 1950s and 60s era of the Rat Pack, with the four men having “been mates for over 40 years now” and, after a long time coming, finally have the opportunity to work together.
Walsh admitted: “The only time we were on the same show was in 19903 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”
The tour is due to kick off on April 27 2025 at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, with dates set for Glasgow, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Halifax, Newport, Wolverhampton and many more, culminating in their final performance in Southend on May 23 2025.
Where is The Prat Pack touring in the UK in 2025?
The foursome are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates throughout 2025.
- April 27 2025: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- April 28 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- April 29 2025: Empire, Sunderland
- April 30 2025: City Hall, Hull
- May 1 2025: Victoria Theatre, Halifax
- May 3 2025: Olympia, Liverpool
- May 4 2025: Plaza, Stockport
- May 5 2025: Oval Hall, City Hall, Sheffield
- May 6 2025: Victoria Hall, Stoke
- May 7 2025: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton
- May 9 2025: ICC Wales, Newport
- May 10 2025: Bath Forum, Bath
- May 12 2025: New Theatre, Milton Keynes
- May 13 2025: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- May 14 2025: Corn exchange, Cambridge
- May 16 2025: Fairfield Hall, Croydon
- May 17 2025: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
- May 19 2025: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- May 20 2025: Princess Theatre, Torquay
- May 21 2025: Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth
- May 22 2025: New Theatre, Oxford
- May 23 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
When can I get tickets to see The Prat Pack on their 2025 UK tour?
Tickets to see The Prat Pack on their 2025 UK tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster UK on November 29 2024 from 10am.
