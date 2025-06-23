14 fabulous pictures from Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2025 as organisers thank everyone involved

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
Crowds gathered in Hebden Bridge for this year’s colourful Handmade Parade.

The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration for the event.

A spokesperson for Handmade Productions said: “Wow. Today was absolutely glorious, thank you so much to everyone involved.

“So many participants, artists, volunteers, behind-the-scenes magicians.

"All joined by the best audience ever. Hebden Bridge, you never fail to delight us.”

Here are some fantastic pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?

18 photos from last night's UB40 featuring Ali Campbell gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

23 pictures of Calderdale school leavers from 2005 - see if you can spot anyone you know

The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture.

1. Handmade Parade

The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Unicyclists dressed up as honking geese (tooting horns) lead the parade.

2. Handmade Parade

Unicyclists dressed up as honking geese (tooting horns) lead the parade. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration for the event.

3. Handmade Parade

The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration for the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture.

4. Handmade Parade

The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden BridgeUB40HalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice