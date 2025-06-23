14 fabulous pictures from Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2025 as organisers thank everyone involved

The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration for the event.

A spokesperson for Handmade Productions said: “Wow. Today was absolutely glorious, thank you so much to everyone involved.

“So many participants, artists, volunteers, behind-the-scenes magicians.

"All joined by the best audience ever. Hebden Bridge, you never fail to delight us.”

Here are some fantastic pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Handmade Parade The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture. Photo: Simon Hulme

2 . Handmade Parade Unicyclists dressed up as honking geese (tooting horns) lead the parade. Photo: Simon Hulme

