Live at The Piece Hall: 18 photos from last night's UB40 featuring Ali Campbell gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 08:51 BST
Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell made a triumphant return to The Piece Hall, Halifax last night on a hot summer’s evening.

Headlining the latest TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 summer show, Ali Campbell brought his unmistakable voice and reggae magic to the iconic courtyard again, having previously played in 2023.

Opening the show was Reggae Roast ft Mr Williamz, followed special guest Bitty McLean who asked the crowd: “Are we ready for sweat reggae music?”, before telling them it was his “first time in this beautiful town”.

Bitty joined UB40 for a cover of the Everley Brothers Cathy’s Song, and Charles and Eddie hit Would I Lie To You in the midst of the band’s headline set, which also included favourites Food For Thought and Homely Girl, before an encore featuring Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues on Tuesday (June 24) with Deftones and High Vis followed on Thursday (June 26) by Dean Lewis and Henry Moodie.

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig.

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig.

Ali Campbell brought his unmistakable voice and reggae magic to the iconic courtyard again, having previously played in 2023.

Ali Campbell brought his unmistakable voice and reggae magic to the iconic courtyard again, having previously played in 2023.

The encore featured Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

The encore featured Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You.

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig.

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig.

