15 fabulous photos from the launch of CultureDale celebrating 50 years of Calderdale

Throughout the day on Saturday (April 13) there were a number of events to showcase culture, creativity and talent at venues across the town – from music and dancing, to art and workshops.

The Year of Culture (CultureDale) is a 12-month celebration of Calderdale turning 50 on April 1, 2024 – a landmark moment in the borough’s story – and marks the ultimate year for the Vision 2024 for Calderdale.

The CultureDale opening celebration event had activities split between The Piece Hall, Dean Clough, Halifax Borough Market and across Halifax town centre.

A number of events are set to take place throughout the year.

They will include a community festival at People’s Park in Halifax, a children’s and families’ creative roadshow, a Youth Music Takeover, community-led performances – even on a canal boat – a creative writing festival, an arts and health festival, a film competition, and more to be announced.

Here are 15 pictures from the CultureDale launch event.

