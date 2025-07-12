18 pictures from Brighouse as music filled the town for the annual March and Hymn Tune Contest

Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos from last night's Rag’n’Bone Man show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Elland Silver Youth band in the rain. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Members of the Meltham and Meltham Mills band. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Here are 17 pictures from this year’s event.

Elland Silver Band was awarded Best Contest March and Elland Youth Band was awarded the Youth Deportment Prize.

Top brass bands in full regalia paraded through the town.

The event, hosted by Huddersfield Lions Club, was a day filled with music, energy and community spirit.

Brighouse was filled with music last weekend as the March and Hymn Tune contest returned.