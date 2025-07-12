18 pictures from Brighouse as music filled the town for the annual March and Hymn Tune Contest

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Brighouse was filled with music last weekend as the March and Hymn Tune contest returned.

The event, hosted by Huddersfield Lions Club, was a day filled with music, energy and community spirit.

Top brass bands in full regalia paraded through the town.

Elland Silver Band was awarded Best Contest March and Elland Youth Band was awarded the Youth Deportment Prize.

Here are 17 pictures from this year’s event.

Elland Silver Youth band.

1. March and hymn tune competition

Elland Silver Youth band. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elland Silver Youth band.

2. March and hymn tune competition

Elland Silver Youth band. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Members of the Meltham and Meltham Mills band.

3. March and hymn tune competition

Members of the Meltham and Meltham Mills band. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elland Silver Youth band in the rain.

4. March and hymn tune competition

Elland Silver Youth band in the rain. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

