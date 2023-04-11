News you can trust since 1853
18 pictures showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The rain didn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Hebden Bridge Duck Race as crowds lined the river to watch the annual event.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, saw ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

Here are a few pictures from this year’s race – can you spot anyone you know?

Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, selling tickets, from the left, Danny Mollan, Nigel Robinson, Peter Lord, Mike Tull, Stephen Edwards and Dick Holborow.

1. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, selling tickets, from the left, Danny Mollan, Nigel Robinson, Peter Lord, Mike Tull, Stephen Edwards and Dick Holborow. Photo: Jim Fitton

David Ford.

2. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

David Ford. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Justin Brebner, Emerson Brebner, seven, and Stacey Brebner.

3. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

From the left, Justin Brebner, Emerson Brebner, seven, and Stacey Brebner. Photo: Jim Fitton

Barnes Family, from the left, Jordan, Joshua, five months, and Lauren.

4. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

Barnes Family, from the left, Jordan, Joshua, five months, and Lauren. Photo: Jim Fitton

