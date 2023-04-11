18 pictures showing rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Hebden Bridge Duck Race
The rain didn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Hebden Bridge Duck Race as crowds lined the river to watch the annual event.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST
The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, saw ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.
Here are a few pictures from this year’s race – can you spot anyone you know?
