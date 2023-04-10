News you can trust since 1853
Jungle Experience at Manor Heath: See inside popular Halifax attraction which is now open again after three years

There were rumours it was shut for good but a Halifax attraction has made a welcome return.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

The Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park reopened on Friday with free admission for the whole of the bank holiday weekend.

The tropical house was shut for three years but now visitors are able to go inside once more to see the incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.

Calderdale Council’s assistant director for neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “The Jungle Experience is a great facility in a marvellous park and I’m pleased that we’re able to reopen this attraction following significant repairs.

“A lot of hard work has taken place at the facility and I’d like to thank the staff who have used their skills to make the repairs, allowing this great attraction to reopen and saving the council a considerable amount of money."

The Jungle Experience is open every day from 10am and entry is £1.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

