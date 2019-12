Click here to see pictures from a night out back in 2002, here to see what you can buy for £100,000 in these Calderdale postcodes and click here to see the famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years.

1. The Specials Looking straight ahead to June, successful British band The Specials will be rocking the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 27. Expect to hear their unique sound and number one hits like Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town.

2. Last Tango in Halifax Exciting news for TV fans as Last Tango in Halifax is set to make a return to our screens in the spring. Sally Wainwrights heartwarming drama will return us to the lives of reunited childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan on BBC One.

3. Hebden Bridge Film Festival Hebden Bridge Film Festival will be making a return in March from 27 to 29. The weekend will showcase a range of exciting new films as well as talks with people from the industry.

4. An evening with Sir Michael Parkinson Sir Michael Parkinson will be sharing amazing stories of his life and career at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on February 13 at 7.30pm. In conversation with his son Mike the show will show highlights from the Parkinson archive.

