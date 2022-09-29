Organisers said: “After an absence of 3 years the team at Handmade Parade were delighted to open our doors once again to the workshop and bring the parade back onto the streets of Hebden Bridge. We would especially like to thank our artistic team for their creativity and inventiveness, the community for taking part and coming to watch us on the day and to each of our generous supporters who either donated money on the day or through the Crowdfunder campaign.”