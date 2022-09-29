31 fabulous pictures from Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade as organisers thank crowds for their support
Crowds of people gathered in Hebden Bridge for the colourful and joyful return of the Handmade Parade.
The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration.
Organisers said: “After an absence of 3 years the team at Handmade Parade were delighted to open our doors once again to the workshop and bring the parade back onto the streets of Hebden Bridge. We would especially like to thank our artistic team for their creativity and inventiveness, the community for taking part and coming to watch us on the day and to each of our generous supporters who either donated money on the day or through the Crowdfunder campaign.”
Here are some fantastic pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?
