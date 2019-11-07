On the town back in 2011 and 2012

41 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in early 2010s

We're turning back the clock almost a decade to nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2011 and 2012.

Do you spot anyone you know? For more of our nostalgic picture galleries click here to see iconic Halifax nightclubs of the past, here for pictures from a night out back in 2004 and click here for things that you can no longer do in Halifax town centre.

Emma and Becky on a night out in Halifax back in 2011.

1. On the town

Emma and Becky on a night out in Halifax back in 2011.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Rachel and Rachael enjoying a night at the Barum Top back in 2011.

2. On the town

Rachel and Rachael enjoying a night at the Barum Top back in 2011.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Back in 2011 Alison and Kerry had a night on the town in Halifax.

3. On the town

Back in 2011 Alison and Kerry had a night on the town in Halifax.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mikala, Jonathan and Morgan outside Barum Top back in 2011.

4. On the town

Mikala, Jonathan and Morgan outside Barum Top back in 2011.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 11