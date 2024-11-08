50 years of Calderdale to be celebrated with Indian dance and music event at Dean Clough this weekend

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Annapurna Indian Dance are celebrating 50 years of Calderdale with a special performance at the Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough on November 10.

There will be a sitar recital from Ustad Dharambhir Singh, while Yorkshire based classical dancers Rashmi Sudhir and Remya Nambiar will be performing traditional dances from Kerala.

Also happening at the event will be storytelling of some ancient stories from India and a mini display of a few special handmade puppets, which have been collected over the years by the company.

The event starts at 1pm, but there will be a workshop of traditional Indian dance before then, at 12.30pm.

All attractions are free and everyone is welcome.

Tickets can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/dean-clough/.

