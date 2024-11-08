Annapurna Indian Dance are celebrating 50 years of Calderdale with a special performance at the Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough on November 10.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a sitar recital from Ustad Dharambhir Singh, while Yorkshire based classical dancers Rashmi Sudhir and Remya Nambiar will be performing traditional dances from Kerala.

Also happening at the event will be storytelling of some ancient stories from India and a mini display of a few special handmade puppets, which have been collected over the years by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event starts at 1pm, but there will be a workshop of traditional Indian dance before then, at 12.30pm.

All attractions are free and everyone is welcome.

Tickets can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/dean-clough/.