8 festive photos from this year's Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster was transformed into a magical winter wonderland with a forest of Christmas trees once again adorning the beautiful building

More than 30 real trees fill the historic space for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The trees have been sponsored and decorated by different organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale.

The festival began on Friday (December 2) and is open until 4pm today (Monday).

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar, and goes each year from strength to strength.

“Our annual festival has become synonymous with bringing Christmas cheer to the Minster and its surroundings and really showcases the beauty of our historic building and this very special time of year.

"The festival is wonderful for people of all ages; it is especially family friendly and a warm welcome awaits everyone who comes to visit. Please come along to see this 'forest' of beautifully decorated trees; it's a truly magical spectacle in a magical setting."

At the end of the festival, the trees are moved to the edges of the Minster so can still be seen by the public.

