9 brilliant photos from Northowram Scarecrows Event on until tomorrow
All kinds of straw-filled creations have been popping up in a Calderdale village.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
Northowram Scarecrow Event started yesterday (Saturday) and runs until the end of tomorrow (Monday).
As well as the different scarecrows to spot, there has been entertainment including a tombola, face painters, a dog show and a brass band performance.
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Halifax's Piece Hall will host Eurovision party and show contest on big screen in its courtyard
Page 1 of 3