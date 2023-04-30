News you can trust since 1853
Jessica Cull, six, Michael Cull and Nicola Cull.
All kinds of straw-filled creations have been popping up in a Calderdale village.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST

Northowram Scarecrow Event started yesterday (Saturday) and runs until the end of tomorrow (Monday).

As well as the different scarecrows to spot, there has been entertainment including a tombola, face painters, a dog show and a brass band performance.

Andrew Priestley, Jack Lough, three, Pat Priestley, Eliza Lough, six, and Tony Priestley.

Andrew Priestley, Jack Lough, three, Pat Priestley, Eliza Lough, six, and Tony Priestley.

Emma Hall, left, and Fran Brown with Reid Watson, two.

Emma Hall, left, and Fran Brown with Reid Watson, two.

Gail O'Brien, Sally Daron, Jean O'Brien and Joey Daron, eight.

Gail O'Brien, Sally Daron, Jean O'Brien and Joey Daron, eight.

Steve and Angela Thompson.

Steve and Angela Thompson.

