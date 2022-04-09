Some of the world’s biggest music stars will be appearing live on stage at the Victoria Theatre this season. Robert Plant is joining up with Suzi Dian for their live show Saving Grace on Tuesday 26 April.

Divine Comedy aka Neil Hannon is celebrating his third full decade as a recording artist and touring ‘Charmed Life: The Best of the Divine Comedy’ on Friday 13 May. Multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group The Overtones are opening their 10 Year Anniversary Tour at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday 22 May and solo acoustic singer Jack Savoretti is bringing his Europiana Live tour to Halifax on Thursday 30 June.

BAFTA award-winning singer Jane McDonald returns to Halifax on Friday 1 July with her much anticipated Let The Light In Tour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A season of famous faces in the new Victoria Theatre Halifax brochure

The venue is hosting an exhilarating new musical theatre show Soul Sisters The Musical on Sunday 1 May, starring Sugababes’ Amelle Berrabah, Bad Girls Nicole Faraday and The Voice UK’s Wendi Harriott. HAOS Productions make a welcome return to the Victoria Theatre from Wednesday 27-Saturday 30 July with their unforgettable production of Calendar Girls The Musical. There’s lots more live music this season including Killer Queen on Saturday 7 May, Ansell’s Les Musicals celebrating musical theatre on Tuesday 14 June and Dreamboats and Petticoats starring 1950’s heartthrob Marty Wilde on Saturday 21 May.

Fans of live comedy are spoilt for choice with superb stand-up performances lined up from Josh Widdicombe with his ‘Bit Much’ tour on Tuesday 12 April, Jason Manford back with his ‘Like Me’ tour on Saturday 30 April, Jack Dee ‘Off The Telly’ on Saturday 14 May and Al Murray The Pub Landlord with his ‘Gig For Victory’ on Friday 20 May. Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell will also be appearing at the Victoria Theatre from Monday 16 May – Wednesday 18 May for 3 sold out comedy nights.

Family shows include the greatest prehistoric show on Earth, Dinosaur Adventure Live on Thursday 21 April featuring life-like dinosaurs including a T-Rex, Raptor, Triceratops and even baby dinosaur. Families will not want to miss Terry Deary’s Twisted Tales the brand-new original historical comedy show by Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories, on Sunday 26 June.

Dance fans are in for a real treat when Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice team up for their new tour Him & Me on Monday 27 June. A host of Strictly finalists and professionals including Maisie Smith, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez and Max George will be appearing in a brand-new show from the Strictly Come Dancing family in Keeeep Dancing on Friday 15 July and Britain’s Got Talent winning dance group Diversity present Connected on Sunday 24 April, taking a dance journey through the digital era.