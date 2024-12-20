Organisers of this year’s Christmas Eve Tractor Run have announced a new route after the emergency closure of one of the busiest roads in Calderdale.

The A646 Halifax Road has been shut in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, since last Friday.

A collapsed culvert meant the road had to be shut suddenly for safety reasons and repair work.

There have been mixed messages about when the road will reopen. Calderdale Council says there is no timescale, Metro says the road will be shut until January 4 and Hebden Bridge ward councillor Sarah Courtney says Yorkshire Water has told her it will be Christmas Eve "at the latest”.

A new route has been devised to avoid the road closure

To ensure it can go ahead, the Christmas Eve Tractor Run will now run a new route, avoiding the road closure.

More than 130 sparkling and festively-dressed farm vehicles will set off from Bridgeroyd in Todmorden at 4pm and then to Todmorden roundabout for 4.07pm; then along Rochdale Road to Shade for 4.20pm; and the Waggon and Horses Walsden and Gordon Rigg garden centre for 4.24pm.

They will then head to Summit for 4.30pn and on to Littleborough for 4.37pm, the Moorcock Inn for 4.48pm and The White House for 4.51pm.

The new route then takes them along Blackstone Edge Road to the Robin Hood Inn for 5.05pm, Mytholmroyd for 5.10pm and Moderna Business Park for 5.20pm.

They will then head back into Mytholmroyd for 5.53pm and on to Hebden Bridge for 6pm, Mytholm Turning Circle for 6.05pm, Heptonstall at 6.10pm, finishing at The New Delight Inn at 6.25pm.

People are being encouraged to turn out all along the route to watch the spectacle, which raises funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.