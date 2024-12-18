Metro is reporting that a vital link between two Calderdale towns will be shut until January 4.

On its webpage giving information about how bus services have been affected, the firm says the A646 Halifax Road will be closed between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden for another two-and-a-half weeks.

Calderdale Council has told the Courier there is still no official timescale for how long work will take to repair the collapsed sewer, which forced the emergency closure of the busy road on Friday night.

But Hebden Bridge ward councillor Sarah Courtney has this afternoon said Yorkshire Water has told her they expect the road to be reopened on Christmas Eve “at the latest”.

An aerial view of the road closure between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden at Charlestown. Photo by Harry Harlow

Her update from the utilities firm says they will do all they can to try and bring this forward.

The route is the main road between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and its closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown - has caused delays to drivers and bus passengers having to be diverted.

Traders in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have also been reporting a drop in trade as people avoid the road closure.

And organisers if the Christmas Eve Tractor Run have had to come up with a new route, with the procession now going from Bridgeroyd to Todmorden, then Littleborough, Blackstone Edge, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Heptonstall and Colden.

A new map and times are expected from the team on Friday.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has written to Yorkshire Water to highlight the impact the road closure is having on people in his constituency.

In his letter, he asks when the work is expected to be complete, when the road will reopen, and whether workers are working around the clock to ensure the repairs are completed as soon as possible.

"The road is a crucial arterial route joining two major towns in my constituency and the surrounding communities,” he writes.

"Its closure therefore is already having a significant detrimental impact on residents who now face substantial disruption to their journeys, as well as our local businesses affected by reduced footfall both from the closure itself and misinformation that has emerged around it.

"Whilst I understand that these works are urgent and that the closure of the road was necessary to protect the safety or road users, I am deeply disappointed that Yorkshire Water has not been able to reassure my constituents of when the road will reopen and the disruption will end.”

He has also raised concerns about misleading diversion signage and asked questions around why the sewer collapse was not foreseen.

Luddenden Foot ward councillor Scott Patient has posted an update this afternoon to say Yorkshire Water has now dug down to approximately 1.5m and exposed the top of the culvert.

Work is still ongoing on site but they are waiting on a specialist team to remove a redundant asbestos pipe before they can attempt to dig deeper.

"As expected the works, are complex and made harder by the number of other services in the road.” he said.

"They are hoping to have reached their pipe by the end of tomorrow so it is still too early to say how long the works may take.

"Yorkshire Water continue to work extended hours 7am to 8pm, seven days a week and are prepared to work over the festive period if needed.”

He added a more detailed update is expected on Friday.

The council has put additional signs up on the diversion route saying “Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge open for business” and “Todmorden open for business”.