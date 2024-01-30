Aerial circus skills classes for kids and teens have arrived in Halifax at Wild at Heart Pole & Fitness studio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wild at Heart Pole & Fitness studio opened in September 2022 initially teaching pole fitness and pole dance classes to adults, and has since added other adult classes which now include aerial silks, aerial hammock, aerial yoga and aerial hoop.

Now there are also classes for children and teens to learn new skills.

Rebecca Lockwood who opened the school said “We have added lots of options since we first opened and with no other schools offering kids circus skills classes in Halifax, we thought it would be a fantastic addition to the school.

"We focussed on adding adult classes at first and we’re excited to add the kids and teen classes too.”

The school started with just Rebecca and one teacher and now there is a qualified team of seven instructors teaching a mix of different aerial, fitness and dance classes.

The dance and fitness school on South Parade have taster sessions running in circus skills for kids and teens and in pole fitness for adults.

“I have two children who are five and eight and they love coming to the studio to learn tricks on the aerial hammock and hoops,” said Rebecca.

"Our kids and teen classes include aerial hoop tricks, aerial hammock tricks and flips, stretching and flexing and acrobatic pole with a focus on a fun and energetic class that helps with building motor skills, coordination, flexibility, and strength.”

The school also recently added aerial hammock classes and will begin aerial yoga classes for adults this month.