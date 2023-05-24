News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Angie Brown and Nicki French: Eurovision legend, house music queen and more announced for this year's Calderdale Pride

Some impressive acts have been announced for Calderdale Pride 2023, including a Eurovision legend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

Actress and singer Nicki French, who performed in the 2000 song contest and whose hit ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ reached number five in the UK charts, will perform at the celebration at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 19.

She will be joined by signer and songwriter Angie Brown, who made her name globally when as the vocalist for Bizarre Inc.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angie has since collaborated on songs for Grace Jones, Beverley Knight, Mark Morrison, The Rolling Stones, The Dirty Strangers, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Heaven 17, Neneh Cherry, Lisa Stansfield, Mola Mola, The Stereophonics and Fat Boy Slim.

Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.
Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.
Most Popular

    Also performing will be ABBA tribute The Honey Honeyz, Robbie Barr, Callum Butterworth, Todd Wilson, The Queens of Halifax, Ellie Etoile's Burlesque, Orange Box Choir and Vogue Madonna Tribute.

    Last year’s Calderdale Pride saw more than 22,000 fill The Piece Hall in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    HERE