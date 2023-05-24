Actress and singer Nicki French, who performed in the 2000 song contest and whose hit ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ reached number five in the UK charts, will perform at the celebration at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 19.

She will be joined by signer and songwriter Angie Brown, who made her name globally when as the vocalist for Bizarre Inc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie has since collaborated on songs for Grace Jones, Beverley Knight, Mark Morrison, The Rolling Stones, The Dirty Strangers, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Heaven 17, Neneh Cherry, Lisa Stansfield, Mola Mola, The Stereophonics and Fat Boy Slim.

Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.

Most Popular

Also performing will be ABBA tribute The Honey Honeyz, Robbie Barr, Callum Butterworth, Todd Wilson, The Queens of Halifax, Ellie Etoile's Burlesque, Orange Box Choir and Vogue Madonna Tribute.

Last year’s Calderdale Pride saw more than 22,000 fill The Piece Hall in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad