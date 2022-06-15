Artists to open their doors to visitors for Hebden Bridge Open Studios

Event Organiser, John Noble-Milner (aka, wildlife sculptor ‘Geckoman’) said: "Hebden Bridge has been named the fourth funkiest place on the planet*, and Hebden Bridge Open Studios is one of the key local events that helped get us noticed.”

"The whole valley from Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge through to Todmorden has such an incredibly vibrant cultural scene and once again we're inviting people from all lands – funky or otherwise – to visit over eighty participating artists’ studios open this July. This is a rare opportunity to see inside the creative spaces of a colourful range of artists - from enthusiastic amateurs to internationally exhibited professionals at the top of their game."

Participating artists take great time and care to curate their work for people to visit, discuss and generally enjoy. Visitors also get the rare chance to see work in progress as well as finished original artworks.

Flashback to Hebden Bridge Open Studios last year.

John added: “Our hope is to inspire people to try creating art themselves, perhaps buy a piece of artwork they love or build a relationship with an artist and commission something unique. If you’re artistically inclined, this is a great chance to chat with other artists and makers - you may learn tips and tricks during your visit, but this is also an event for people who simply enjoy being inspired by artists spaces or seeing and hearing about unique creative processes.”

Hebden Bridge Open Studios events

Hebden Bridge Open Studios Art Trail 25 June – 3 July

This year, the creative festivities will begin ahead of the Open Studios event. From Saturday 25 June to 3 July over 40 local venues - from art galleries and quirky independent shops to food stores and barbers - will feature artwork by Open Studios artists in their windows, creating an Art Trail through the valley.

“Community spirit is incredibly strong here; events like Open Studios and the Art Trail weave the fabric of those bonds together,” explained John. “Our high street has a wonderful range of truly independent local businesses and we all pull together to make this place so funky. Everybody is on board to make something amazing happen here this summer.”

People can find details and a map of the “Hebden Bridge Open Studios Art Trail” at hebdenbridgeopenstudios.orgJohn said: "Follow the Art Trail and take part in our new and exciting “I-spy Art Quest” challenge! Hebden Bridge Open Studios artists and makers have created an art-themed treasure hunt with art-related questions at each of the Art Trail venues, giving punters an opportunity to take an even deeper dive into our colourful cultural scene. There will be an art quest for kids too, making this a great family day out with something for everyone."

Hebden Bridge Town Hall Exhibition 20 June - 9 July 2022

An exhibition of work by Open Studios artists can be viewed in Hebden Bridge Town Hall to get a taste of the kind of work on display during the Open Studios event.