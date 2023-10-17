BAFTA-award winning Henry Normal is bringing a new poetry show to Square Chapel Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
As ever, and in his own distinctive style, Henry’s show will find fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. It is a show about love, life and family that is as moving as it is funny and often both at the same time.
The show is part of Henry’s biggest nationwide tour yet and will showcase a wide variety of new material from Henry’s latest collections - Collected Poems Volumes 1, 2 and the newly released Vol 3.
Henry has 10 previous collections and will also be returning to BBC Radio 4 in December with a brand new show entitled A Normal Journey. This is Henry’s 11th BBC Radio 4 show in this ongoing series.
Henry Normal’s career spans over 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films.
Henry has 10 previous collections and will also be returning to BBC Radio 4 in December with a brand new show entitled A Normal Journey.
This is Henry’s 11th BBC Radio 4 show in this ongoing series.
Henry’s TV output includes some of the nation’s best loved programmes. His co-writing credits include The Royle Family, Mrs Merton, Coogan’s Run and feature film The Parole Officer.