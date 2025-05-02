Bank Holiday events in West Yorkshire: Three-day 1940s-inspired celebrations at Halifax landmark to celebrate 80 years since VE Day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:28 BST
Halifax’s Piece Hall is taking a step back in time with three days of 1940s-themed celebrations, starting tomorrow.

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the landmark is hosting a vintage-inspired extravaganza.

From tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday, the courtyard will be filled with singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia and themed food and drink offerings.

There will also be a mini-funfair with classic rides including swing boats and a carousel.

Setting up for the event at The Piece Hall in Halifax yesterday

The event will be on from 10am until 5pm tomorrow and Sunday, and between 10am and 4pm on Monday.

