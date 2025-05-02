Bank Holiday events in West Yorkshire: Three-day 1940s-inspired celebrations at Halifax landmark to celebrate 80 years since VE Day
To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the landmark is hosting a vintage-inspired extravaganza.
From tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday, the courtyard will be filled with singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia and themed food and drink offerings.
There will also be a mini-funfair with classic rides including swing boats and a carousel.
The event will be on from 10am until 5pm tomorrow and Sunday, and between 10am and 4pm on Monday.
