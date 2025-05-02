What's on in Calderdale over May bank holiday weekend - from Scarecrow Festival to RSPCA open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From a scarecrow festival to VE day celebrations, there are some fun events happening in Calderdale over May bank holiday weekend.

Here are some of the events taking place across the borough.

Northowram Scarecrow Event

The event will run from May 3 to 5 across Northowram.

Northowram Scarecrow Event organisers at last year's event.

As well as being able to wander around the village spotting the scarecrows there are a number of other events happening across the weekend.

Activities will include kids and adult quiz trails, a fun dog show, children’s games and face painting, Haworth Home Guard display, and traditional tombola.

There are also bouncy castles, BBQs, Ice cream parlour and pizza outlets as well as live music around the village.

VE Day at The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall, Halifax is hosting a 1940s-inspired weekend to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event is taking place on:

Saturday 3 May, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 4 May, 10am – 5pm

Monday 5 May, 10am – 4pm

There will be music and dance from Jump, Jive and Wail on Saturday at 2.30pm, Kelly Ann, Cleopatra Ridgeway, Mary Kingsworth and Colin Bourdiec on Sunday and a VE Day tea dance with Kelly Ann and Cleopatra Ridgeway on Monday.

There will also be children’s vintage fun fair rides, stalls, 1940s hair and make-up on Sunday and Monday and more.

Furry Friends Open Day

RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is holding an open day on Monday, May 5 from 12pm to 3pm.

The event, taking place at the premises on Wade Street, gives people the chance to take a peek behind the scenes at the animal centre.

Man in the Mirror: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

The show is coming to The Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Sunday, May 3 at 7.30pm.

Starring CJ, one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Artists, and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians, this is a production that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/man-mirror