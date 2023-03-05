News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Behind the scenes: Take a peek inside Shibden Hall in Halifax as it reopens to the public

Shibden Hall in Halifax recently reopened its doors following its winter closure, with people once again able to visit the historic venue.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Shibden Hall was the home of the noted 19th century diarist Anne Lister (1791 - 1840). The Hall, dating originally from circa 1420, is a distinctive half-timbered building furnished in the styles of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Here are some pictures behind the scenes at Shibden Hall when it was preparing to be open.

17 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s - do you recognise these scenes?

From lifesaving inventions to Happy Valley - 11 amazing things that Halifax has given to the world

Halifax nostalgia: These 43 photos will take you right back to a Halifax night out back in 2010

1. Shibden Hall

View of Shibden Hall as they prepared for reopening

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Shibden Hall

Sarah Todexco cleaning a statue in the main hall at Shibden Hall

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Shibden Hall

Chris Southwell making the bed in the red bedroom at Shibden Hall

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Shibden Hall

Bozena Klos cleaning items in the dining room at Shibden Hall

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HalifaxHappy Valley