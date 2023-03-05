Behind the scenes: Take a peek inside Shibden Hall in Halifax as it reopens to the public
Shibden Hall in Halifax recently reopened its doors following its winter closure, with people once again able to visit the historic venue.
By Abigail Kellett
Shibden Hall was the home of the noted 19th century diarist Anne Lister (1791 - 1840). The Hall, dating originally from circa 1420, is a distinctive half-timbered building furnished in the styles of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
Here are some pictures behind the scenes at Shibden Hall when it was preparing to be open.
